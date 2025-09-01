Breakaway on SI

Three Candidates Can Challenge Jets Superstar for Vezina Trophy

The Winnipeg Jets goalie won’t go down without a fight, and he’s likely the favorite to win the Vezina once again in 2026, but these three goalies are the best candidates to take over as the NHL’s top net minder in the upcoming season.

Jacob Punturi

May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Can anyone dethrone Winnipeg Jets superstar Connor Hellebuyck for the Vezina Trophy? The back-to-back winner of the award and most recent Hart Trophy recipient, Hellebuyck is the unquestioned top player at his position. It’s been a dominant stretch for the Jets goalie, but eventually it will have to come to an end.

The question then becomes, who will be the goalie to usurp the Jets star? Hellebuyck won’t go down without a fight, and he’s likely the favorite to win the Vezina once again in 2026, but these three goalies are the best candidates to take over as the NHL’s top net minder in the upcoming season.

3. Dustin Wolf - Calgary Flames

Hockey goalie in red uniform
Apr 15, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) celebrates win after defeating Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images / Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Let’s get crazy to start things off. Wolf was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL last season, putting together a highly impressive first year in the league. He posted a goals-against average of 2.64 and a .910 save percentage over 53 starts last season.

The 24-year-old goalie is athletic, fluid in his movement and incredibly reflexive. He is undersized compared to the behemoths in net in the NHL right now (Wolf is 6’0” and under 200 pounds), but he’s not any less skilled or qualified to keep ascending. The Flames have moderate expectations for the upcoming campaign, and that’s fair, but the expectations surrounding their starting goalie should be rising rapidly.

2. Jake Oettinger - Dallas Stars

The end of Oettinger’s playoffs casted doubt on his status as one of the best goalies in the NHL, but hopefully the offseason erased that notion. Oettinger is elite in every facet and is coming off his fourth straight 30+ win season at 26 years old.

But what makes him a realistic candidate to capture his first Vezina Trophy is he’s hitting his prime years. He hasn’t posted a goals-against average above 2.72 since debuting in the NHL, and the Stars are once again set to contend for the Stanley Cup in the upcoming campaign. Oettinger’s performance is essential to making good on that potential, and it could lead to some individual hardware for the American-born puck-stopper.

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy - Tampa Bay Lightning

Hockey goalie in white uniform
Apr 26, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save against the Florida Panthers in the first period during game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another consensus superstar at the position, Andrei Vasilevskiy would be the best goalie in the world if Hellebuyck’s dominance didn’t persist. Last year, he went 38-20-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. He’s won 30 games or more in eight consecutive seasons while starting at least 40 games. The Lightning are set up for success again in the upcoming season, and Vasilevskiy has the chance to capture the second Vezina Trophy of his career.

Jacob Punturi
Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

