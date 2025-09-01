Three Candidates Can Challenge Jets Superstar for Vezina Trophy
Can anyone dethrone Winnipeg Jets superstar Connor Hellebuyck for the Vezina Trophy? The back-to-back winner of the award and most recent Hart Trophy recipient, Hellebuyck is the unquestioned top player at his position. It’s been a dominant stretch for the Jets goalie, but eventually it will have to come to an end.
The question then becomes, who will be the goalie to usurp the Jets star? Hellebuyck won’t go down without a fight, and he’s likely the favorite to win the Vezina once again in 2026, but these three goalies are the best candidates to take over as the NHL’s top net minder in the upcoming season.
3. Dustin Wolf - Calgary Flames
Let’s get crazy to start things off. Wolf was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL last season, putting together a highly impressive first year in the league. He posted a goals-against average of 2.64 and a .910 save percentage over 53 starts last season.
The 24-year-old goalie is athletic, fluid in his movement and incredibly reflexive. He is undersized compared to the behemoths in net in the NHL right now (Wolf is 6’0” and under 200 pounds), but he’s not any less skilled or qualified to keep ascending. The Flames have moderate expectations for the upcoming campaign, and that’s fair, but the expectations surrounding their starting goalie should be rising rapidly.
2. Jake Oettinger - Dallas Stars
The end of Oettinger’s playoffs casted doubt on his status as one of the best goalies in the NHL, but hopefully the offseason erased that notion. Oettinger is elite in every facet and is coming off his fourth straight 30+ win season at 26 years old.
But what makes him a realistic candidate to capture his first Vezina Trophy is he’s hitting his prime years. He hasn’t posted a goals-against average above 2.72 since debuting in the NHL, and the Stars are once again set to contend for the Stanley Cup in the upcoming campaign. Oettinger’s performance is essential to making good on that potential, and it could lead to some individual hardware for the American-born puck-stopper.
1. Andrei Vasilevskiy - Tampa Bay Lightning
Another consensus superstar at the position, Andrei Vasilevskiy would be the best goalie in the world if Hellebuyck’s dominance didn’t persist. Last year, he went 38-20-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. He’s won 30 games or more in eight consecutive seasons while starting at least 40 games. The Lightning are set up for success again in the upcoming season, and Vasilevskiy has the chance to capture the second Vezina Trophy of his career.
