Wild Get Two Stars Back From Injury
The Minnesota Wild are set to receive a huge boost in their upcoming game against the Utah Hockey Club. Following multiple weeks of absence due to injury, the Wild announced that star forward Kirill Kaprizov and captain Jared Spurgeon will both be returning to the lineup.
It's the best piece of news the Wild could have received as they push through the slog of the new year schedule. The team is currently trying to fend off the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche in the Central Division race while simultaneously trying to catch up to the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot. Getting Kaprizov and Spurgeon back will help immensely.
Spurgeon has been out since December 31, and the team has sorely missed their captain and top defender. A lower-body injury occurred when he was slew-footed by Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Hereux, which resulted in his suspension.
Kaprizov has also been out with a lower-body injury, but has been out of the lineup a week longer since December 23. Before his injury, Kaprizov was squarely in the MVP race due to his incredible start. Through the first 34 games of the season, he registered 23 goals and 27 assists for 50 points, putting him well on-track to establish new career offensive highs across the board. Now that he's back, Kaprizov might not be able to reach those statistical highs, but he's sure to give his team a huge lift down the stretch of the second half.
The Wild hope that the return of both Kaprizov and Spurgeon can help end their slight backslide in the new year. While they are 6-4 over their last 10, it's been a trial for this Wild team without their top scorer. Producing offense has been like pulling teeth, and their goaltending tandem hasn't been able to overcome the lack of support. That could all change tonight, however, as the Wild get two stars back and healthy against the Utah Hockey Club.
