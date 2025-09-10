Wild's Star Forward Rejects Record-Breaking Contract Offer
Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov has just made NHL history.
The left wing and his representatives turned down an eight-year, $128 million contract on Tuesday in a meeting with the team. This contract would have been the highest in league history in both average annual value ($16 million) and total earnings. The news became public via NHL insider Frank Seravalli on Wednesday afternoon.
The deal would have surpassed Alex Ovechkin's 13-year, $124 million deal signed back in 2008.
Kaprizov, 28 years old, could be eligible to enter free agency in 2026 and has been able to sign an extension since July 1. He is entering the final year of a five-year, $45 million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent next July 1.
The Russian native has a full no-move clause in his current contract.
According to Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic, Wild president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Guerin declined to comment on the matter.
Despite his age and having only been drafted back in 2015, Kaprizov has already established himself as one of the league’s most productive players. He is a three-time 40-plus goal-scorer has been a point-per-game player in all but just one of his NHL seasons.
The 5'10, 202 pound forward has 386 points on his career so far, featuring 201 assists and 131 points scored on the power play. Kaprizov also won the Calder Trophy following his rookie season in 2020-21.
He has said publicly that he's enjoyed his time playing on Wild ice since 2020.
“We’ll see. I love everything here. It should be all good," Kaprizov said back in May. “It’s always, every time, it’s about winning. Everyone wants to win. Me, too.”
Kaprizov is coming off a season where he — unfortunately — missed 41 games due to a lower body injury. Though, he did see six games played in the 2024-25 playoffs in which he tallied nine points across five goals and four assists.
The previously mentioned offer comes in the midst of Kaprizov being integral to any multi-year plan the Wild currently has.
Though, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold recently said he feels confident in meeting a deal with Kaprizov and his camp.
“I just feel that we’re not that far off,” Leipold said last week. “I kind of think we’re there. I like to believe when Kirill comes over and gets a sense again for the excitement and love of the city, I think we’ll be moving forward in a good direction.”
