Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury Emotional in Final Game Against Golden Knights
In his final NHL season, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been given the red carpet treatment. Around the league, organizations have acknowledged the future Hall of Famer in his final visits to their arenas. Despite a simple request for his farewell tour, he's been treated more like a rockstar throughout the season than a near retirement NHL goalie.
In what was likely his last time in T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Wild's veteran net minder received an extra special gesture from his former team and fans. During a break in the action between the two teams, the Golden Knights acknowledged and congratulated Fleury on his career. The crowd responded with a roaring ovation. As the video montage played and the applause grew, Fleury visibly became a bit teary-eyed as he waved to the crowd. It was obvious how touched he was by the showing of love from the Vegas faithful.
Fleury goes down as one of the most beloved players in the history of Vegas hockey. One of the original players for the Golden Knights, he quickly became an ambassador for the city and organization while endearing himself to the fans and coaching staff alike.
Originally drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003, he joined the Golden Knights as part of their inaugural roster and instantly became a franchise pillar. Over his four seasons with the Knights, he won at least 26 games and captured his only Vezina Trophy during the 2020-2021 season.
The 40-year-old goalie is playing at an elite level still despite being in his 21st NHL season. Through 14 games, he has a 9-3-1 record with a 2.54 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. In his career, he's collected 570 victories, making him the second-winningest goalie in the history of the NHL. He's also a three-time Stanley Cup champion, winning all three as a member of the Penguins.
