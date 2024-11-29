Flames Goalie Pays Touching Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau
The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets share a traumatic bond that organizations never hope to have. Since the tragic passing of former Flames and Blue Jackets star forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, both organizations have attempted to honor, mourn, grieve and move forward.
Flames' goalie Dan Vladar organized another way to honor his former teammate and friend. In anticipation of the two teams playing for the first time this season, Vladar had a special new mask designed that includes tributes to both Johnny and Matthew.
"I just wanted to do something to tribute to Johnny and Matthew," he said. "Obviously we miss the boys a lot."
He talked a bit about the design of the mask as well. Johnny's wife, Meredith, helped Vladar by providing photos of both him and Matthew for the mask's design, adding another special touch to the design.
"Picture of the guys on both sides," he said showing off the mask. "And then doves up top are here to represent the boys. Just something little that I wanted to tribute to them. As I said, I miss them a lot."
Vladar will sport the mask during the upcoming game between the Flames and Blue Jackets and then once more when the teams meet again later this season. After that, the mask will be auctioned off by the Flames Foundation.
Both the Flames and the Blue Jackets are fighting for playoff spots this season. The Flames are 12-7-4 and are occupying the second place spot in the Pacific Division. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are meandering near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with a 9-9-1 record. Still, both teams are in the race.
Vladar has been with the Flames since the 2021-2022 season. Originally drafted by the Boston Bruins, the Flames traded a third-round pick to the Bruins for Vladar in the summer of 2021. Since joining Calgary, he's been a solid back up.
This year he's off to his best start. He's played 11 games, earning a record of 4-4-3 with a goals against average of 2.59 and .905 save percentage.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!