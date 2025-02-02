Jets Salvage Blown Lead to Overcome Capitals
There's nothing better than a Saturday night showdown between two Stanley Cup favorites, and that's exactly what the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals delivered. The leaders of the Eastern and Western Conference got together for what could be a preview of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2025, with the Jets winning the meeting in overtime.
The Jets managed to defeat the Capitals, but not before squandering a lead. Winnipeg controlled the shot chances and opportunities created in the game and established a two-goal lead just a minute into the third period.
But almost as quickly as they took the lead, they began to let it slip away. Sloppy play in their own zone led to Capitals winger Tom Wilson tucking home his 21st goal of the season and bringing his team within one.
A few minutes later, an Alex Ovechkin slap shot was too much for Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck to corral, and a game Winnipeg was in control of suddenly was an even matchup heading to overtime.
Thankfully for them, the Jets found their game once again in overtime. The three-on-three period tilted in Winnipeg's favor quickly, and their top defenseman Josh Morrissey converted on a feed from Mark Scheifele to seal two points for the Jets.
Morrissey was the star of the game for Winnipeg. The blue liner skated in nearly 25 minutes of ice-time and scored two goals including the game winner. He also brought it on the defensive end, with three blocked shots and two takeaways against one of the top offenses in the NHL.
The contest improved Morrissey's season totals to seven goals and 39 assists for 46 points in 53 games. It's a career defining campaign for the Jets' top defender, and he was critical to their latest victory.
One important note for the Caps is that Ovechkin recorded his 24th goal of the season. The tally was the 877th of his career, bringing him within 18 goals of tying the all-time record.
