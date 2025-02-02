Flames Shut Down Trades for Three Players
The Calgary Flames have been putting together a surprising season in 2024-25 and are currently sitting in the Western Conference’s second wild card spot. Backed by rookie sensation Dustin Wolf and led by multiple key faces, the Flames believe they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run.
Those key faces have been garnering some attention on the trade market, but the Flames are saying they are not open for business. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines, the Flames have told teams there are at least three popular names are not for sale.
“The Flames have told teams that Rasmus Andersson, Nazem Kadri, and MacKenzie Weegar are not available,” Friedman said. “They have told specifically teams that have asked about those players ‘we’re keeping them. We’re in the race and they’re important to us.’”
Trade rumors have swirled around those three names for some time, but this should put an end to those discussions. Kadri and Weegar are locked in to long-term contracts, and there is a growing belief the Flames will be able to extend Andersson before he becomes a free agent.
The 2025-26 season is the final year of Andersson’s contract, and Friedman believes there won’t be much issue in getting him an extension.
“Andersson is heading into the final year of his deal,” Friedman said. “The Flames are getting more and more confident they’re going to be able to keep him.”
The Flames are not only confident in their future, but they are committed to winning this year. A recent trade with the Philadelphia Flyers proved that, as the Flames added two former first-round picks.
Joel Farebee and Morgan Frost found new homes in Calgary, as the Flames hope they can help bolster their lineup for a deep playoff run.
The Flames appear to be looking to add to their lineup and don’t plan on subtracting key pieces that have been helping them get to this point. Andersson and Weegar are both producing well from the blue line, and Kadri is second on the team in scoring.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!