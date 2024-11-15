Report: Canadiens Superstar Snubbed From Team USA
The Montreal Canadiens are a team full of youngsters with extremely bright futures, but one key star is continuing to make a name for himself. Cole Caufield not only leads the Canadiens in goals with 12, but he’s second in the NHL.
At 23 years old in his fourth full season with the Canadiens, Caufield is really breaking out as a legit star in the sport. Despite the production, Caufield isn’t a lock to represent his country at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.
According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN’s Insider Trading, the Stevens Point, Wisconsin native is currently not on the Team USA roster.
“No final decisions have been made, but our understanding is that despite the really greaet start to the season,” LeBrun said. “Cole Caufield right now is on the outside looking in.”
Team USA has never seen a roster so deep and they are emerging as legitimate favorites. The firepower of Auston Matthews, the Tkachuk brothers, and Hughes brothers might be too much for Caufield to fight through.
“It speaks to the ridiculous depth that Team USA has,” LeBrun said. “Arguably the greatest depth it’s ever had in best-on-best hockey in it’s entire history.”
Caufield has played in 16 games and may be among the NHL’s top goal scorers, he only has one assist on the seasons and has a minus-five rating.
Just because Caufield isn’t currently on the roster doesn’t mean he isn’t still in consideration.
“He could still make it, I was told,” LeBrun said. “It really depends on what happens in the final two weeks… Team USA is down to four or five final decisions as they narrow down to that 23-man roster.”
Rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off are due on December 2, with announcements coming two days later on the 4th. Caufield is deserving of a spot and is playing great hockey, but he’ll have to keep impressing while Team USA continues to ponder their lineup choices.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!