Canadiens Top Trade Piece Returns to Lineup
The Montreal Canadiens are one of the hottest teams in the NHL, riding an 8-2-0 record in their last 10 games. For the last four outings, the Canadiens have been without a key defenseman in their lineup.
David Savard has been absent from the Canadiens lineup with an upper-body injury, but he’s set for a return. The Canadiens have announced that he will return to the lineup against the Dallas Stars.
Savard has been a key face in the Canadiens lineup, and not really for his play on the ice. Ever since last year, Savard has been a name to watch on the NHL trade market, and has emerged as a top target within the Canadiens organization.
In 35 games played this season, Savard has a goal and nine assists for 10 total points.
Teams including the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks have expressed interest in Savard as both teams look to add defensemen before the deadline.
Aside from Jake Evans, Savard may be the biggest trade target on the Canadiens roster. Savard has a history of being added to a team on their way to securing the Stanley Cup.
During the 2020-21 season, Savard was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Tampa Bay Lightning as they went on to secure their second of back-to-back championships. That Cup victory was the last playoff game Savard has played in.
Savard joined the Canadiens that offseason and is now in the final year of his contract. Making $3.5 million against the salary cap, Savard is an solid and affordable defenseman to watch as the deadline approaches.
