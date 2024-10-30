NHL's Highest Valued Franchise Revealed
There aren't any doubts that the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the most important franchises in the NHL. The media market is a giant, with more attention and scrutiny than any other city in the league. Toronto is also one of the biggest hubs of hockey in the entire world.
It wouldn't be a shock then to guess that the Maple Leafs are one of the highest valued teams in the NHL. Now, there is confirmation once again on which franchise tops the league in monetary value, and once again it's the Leafs.
According to Sportico's annual organizational evaluations, the NHL has taken a huge jump in value over the last year. Leading the way is the Maple Leafs, who come in with an estimated whopping value of $3.66 billion. That figure also represents roughly a 38% increase in value in the last calendar year.
The NHL is also seeing a rise in value across multiple organizations. According to the same report from Sportico, eight different franchises now have an estimated net worth of $2 billion or greater. That is five more than last year's report, continuing a positive valuation trend for more NHL franchises.
The biggest challenge now for the Maple Leafs is to capitalize on their business success. When it comes to being the largest NHL presence in the world, the Leafs are right there. They've done incredible work as an organization to continue to raise their worth and value. Now, that product has to match on the ice.
The Leafs are currently entrenched in a Stanley Cup drought that feels never ending for their devoted fanbase. Their last championship came in 1967, and it's been a terribly long wait in those 50+ years since. The Maple Leafs have another chance this season to end that streak and cement their place as the top team on and off the ice in the NHL.
