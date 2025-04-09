Canadiens Prospect Selects Jersey Number, Debut Soon
The Montreal Canadiens are getting a huge boost to their lineup as they continue to pull away in the Eastern Conference wild card race. After his season in the KHL came to an end, the Canadiens were able to get top prospect Ivan Demidov out of Russia to North America.
Fans of the Canadiens have been following Demidov’s rookie campaign in the KHL all year and he could make an immediate impact as Montreal looks to surprise everyone in the playoffs.
It won’t happen right away, but there is an expectation that Demidov will make his NHL debut on Monday when the Canadiens take on the Chicago Blackhawks. According to RG, the Monday contest would give Demidov a few days to take practice reps and start to get a feel for the new environment.
Not only is Demidov joining a new team, he will have to deal with a smaller ice rink, a new system to play in, and a new culture after spending the last season with St. Petersburg in Russia.
Demidov has been preparing for this transition, though, and is excited about the new opportunity in North America.
While everyone is looking forward to Demidov’s debut, another question everyone has been asking is what number will he wear? Demidov wore No. 91 with St. Petersburg, but Oliver Kapanen currently wears that number in the Canadiens organization.
Demidov is left his options open, and landed on a small change for his first shot at the NHL. The Canadiens announced that Demidov will wear No. 93 for the rest of the season.
It’s entirely possible Demidov changes his digit over the offseason, but for the start of his NHL career, he will sport 93.
The only Canadiens player to ever wear 93 before Demidov was Doug Gilmour between 2001 and 2003. Gilmour was known for his No. 93, but more synonymous as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs and not the Canadiens.
Regardless of number or debut, the Canadiens are getting a huge boost to their lineup just in time as they look to quickly capture a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
