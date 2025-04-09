Former Penguins, Devils GM Passes Away
Ray Shero, former general manager of both the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils, has passed away. He was 62.
The Minnesota Wild, who Shero spent the past four seasons with as Senior Advisor to the General Manager, announced his passing on social media.
"The Minnesota Wild is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Ray Shero," the Wild's statement reads. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends and the countless people he impacted in the hockey community throughout his successful career. Ray was the best. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
"The Shero family asks for privacy during this difficult time."
Shero got his start in the NHL as an assistant general manager with the Ottawa Senators from 1993 until 1998, then held the same role with the Nashville Predators from 1998 until he joined the Penguins in 2006.
Immediately, Shero hit a home run as he selected Jordan Staal with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. Staal was a key piece of the Penguins' success throughout his six seasons with the team, scoring 248 points (120 points, 128 assists) in 431 games and providing excellent two-way play.
Shero made other important moves as the Penguins' general manager, such as trading for Marian Hossa and Pascal Dupuis from the Atlanta Thrashers at the 2008 trade deadline. He led the Penguins to a Stanley Cup championship a year later in 2009.
The Penguins decided to move on from Shero in 2014, but he landed on his feet a year later with the Devils. He drafted franchise cornerstones Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes during his five years at the helm.
Shero was also part of the United States' management teams for the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.
“Ray Shero’s smile and personality lit up every room he walked into and brightened the day of everyone he met,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Widely respected throughout hockey for his team-building acumen and eye for talent, he was even more beloved for how he treated everyone fortunate enough to have known him.
"The entire National Hockey League family mourns his passing and sends our deepest condolences to the Shero family and Ray’s many friends throughout the hockey world.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!