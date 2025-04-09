Blues Riding Hot Streak Into Possible Playoff Berth
After seeing their 11-game win streak snapped, the St. Louis Blues are looking to get back in the win column with a bonus treat. The Blues are on the verge of clinching a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Entering their meeting with the Edmonton Oilers, the Blues have a playoff-clinching scenario. If they defeat the Oilers in regulation and the Calgary Flames lose to the Anaheim Ducks in regulation, the Blues will have their ticket punched for the postseason.
The 11-game winning streak did a lot of heavy lifting to get the Blues where they are, on the verge of the playoffs, but they got hot at the right time. Just as other teams like the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks started to stumble, the Blues took advantage.
Through 79 games played, the Blues are 43-29-7 with 93 standings points and sitting in the Western Conference’s first wild card spot.
With only three games left in the regular season, the Blues have set themselves up to succeed and take the next step as a playoff team.
The Oilers are also on the cusp of clinching the playoffs. A win over the Blues and a loss from the Flames will punch their ticket, instead of the Blues’.
Regardless of when it happens, the Blues have likely put enough distance between them and the first teams out of the running that they will seal their spot before too long.
With only three regulation losses since the NHL returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Blues could be flying into the postseason as the hottest team in the NHL. They’re gaining momentum at the right time and could be a real threat in the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!