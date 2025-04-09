Devils Relying on Rivals to Clinch Playoff Berth
The New Jersey Devils failed to punch their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on their own, but their hopes aren’t totally dashed. Even on an off day, the Devils still have a chance to clinch a return to the postseason.
While the Devils sit idle, they will look toward the matchup between a pair of their rivals in the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers.
If the Rangers lose to the Flyers in any fashion, the Devils will officially clinch a playoff spot. If the Rangers win, but in a shootout, that would be enough to seal the deal for the Devils, thanks to a tiebreaker.
Despite superstar forward Jack Hughes being out for the remainder of the year with a shoulder injury, the Devils are still hopeful they can surprise everyone with a deep playoff run.
If/when the punch their ticket, it will be the Devils’ third playoff appearance in the last 13 years. The last time the Devils were a regular face in the playoffs, they made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2012.
The Devils entered the 2024-25 season as a sneaky pick to contend for the Cup again. It’ll be tough without Hughes, but the organization made sure to fill the few holes they had last season.
The issue of goaltending was fixed by acquiring a steady veteran in Jacob Markstrom who holds a 26-15-6 record in 48 games played. Defense was shored up with the additions of Brenden Dillon and Brett Pesce who have been steady on the blue line. They even grabbed a new head coach in Sheldon Keefe to lead the way.
It’s not a guarantee the Devils can make it far without Hughes, but they are certainly deserving of a playoff spot and a chance to compete for the Cup.
