Team USA Welcomes Special Guest to Practice
Ahead of their first game at the 4 Nations Face-Off, the United States team welcomed a very special guest to their on-ice session. The team invited Guy Gaudreau, father of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, to take part in their practice time.
Team USA's Assistant Coach John Tortorella, who is also the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, has developed a strong relationship with Guy this season. Following the unfortunate deaths of his sons Johnny and Matthew, the NHL community has embraced the Gaudreau family with open arms as they collectively grieve. In addition to Johnny's former teams the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets paying tribute to the Gaudreau Brothers at the start of the season, the Flyers' head coach previously invited Guy to participate with their team's on-ice sessions. The family is nearby in their native New Jersey, and it's been a wonderful gesture to see the organization welcome him in during such a hard time.
Now, it seems the United States are also following suit. It's a fitting touch, given Johnny's development through the United States National Team Development Program, the NCAA, and representing the USA in international competition. NHL writers Dan Rosen and Renaud Lavoie shared some clips of Mr. Gaudreau on the ice with the team during their most recent practice.
According to Rosen, the team is including Guy in more ways than one. In addition to having him on the ice for practice, they invited him to their team dinner as well in another welcoming gesture. Rosen shared the touching update via his X account.
"Guy Gaudreau is on the ice with the U.S. team at Bell Centre this morning," he wrote. "He was at their team dinner last night too."
Team USA has kept Johnny and Matthew close over the last few months. The country captured gold at the 2025 World Junior Championships and kept a locker room stall and jersey for Johnny during the tournament. Now, the 4 Nations Face-Off is the latest chance for the United States to honor the Gaudreaus.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!