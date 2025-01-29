Canadiens Defenseman Out Indefinitely
The Montreal Canadiens have been a sneaky playoff contender through the early stages of the 2024-25 season, but things will get tougher down the stretch. The Canadiens announced that 23-year-old defenseman Kaiden Guhle will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
According to the Canadiens, Guhle suffered a lacerated quadricep muscle that required surgery to repair. After being released from the hospital the team was not able to give a definitive timeframe for a return.
Guhle has been a fixture on the Canadiens blue line this season, appearing in 44 games with 14 total points (4G-10A).
The Canadiens have dipped a bit in the Eastern Conference standings, but are still just two points out of a wild card spot. Without Guhle in the lineup, the rest of the team will have to find a way to cover for his loss.
Playing in his third NHL season, Guhle has played 158 total games with 14 goals and 40 assists for 54 total points.
While Guhle is out, the Canadiens may also soon see another blue liner leave the lineup. Defenseman David Savard has been on the trade block seemingly all season and the NHL’s deadline continues to near.
Teams have expressed an interest in Savard and he may not be around too much longer.
The Canadiens have been a surprising team this season, but there may be a few hurdles down the road as they try and sneak into a playoff spot.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!