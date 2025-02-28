Blue Jackets Bringing Infamous Cannon to Stadium Series
The NHL has one more marquee event before all eyes turn to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and that’s the 2025 Stadium Series between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio State University’s Ohio Stadium. This meeting with the Red Wings will mark the first outdoor game in Blue Jackets franchise history, and they’ll have a special guest with them when they hit the ice in the open air.
According to the Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, the Blue Jackets are transporting their famous goal cannon to Ohio Stadium for the event. Portzline notes that the cannon will be moved north on Neil Avenue before finding it’s way to the aptly named Cannon Drive all the way up to the stadium.
The Blue Jackets’ cannon was unveiled in 2007 and is a replica of a 1857 Napoleon Cannon designed by the French Army. The cannon was a common sight during the American Civil war, where the Blue Jackets got their name and logo inspiration from.
The loud cannon blasts before every Blue Jackets game and after every one of their goals at Nationwide Arena.
One of the most notable goal celebrations in the NHL, the blast follows a snippet of AC/DC’s “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” a song and band known for its use of cannons.
Following the cannon blast, Locksley’s “The Whip” fades in, but usually at that point, unsuspecting fans are still trying to catch their breath after the shock of the cannon fire.
It surprised the late Johnny Gaudreau when he was still a member of the Calgary Flames before he eventually joined the Blue Jackets.
The Stadium Series is one of the two outdoor games the NHL likes to host each season, and despite the sagging popularity, the match between the Red Wings and Blue Jackets is sure to be entertaining. And the infamous cannon will be on sight.
