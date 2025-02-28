Oilers Shortcomings Highlighted in Loss to Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers fell to the Florida Panthers in their Stanley Cup Finals rematch, losing 4-3. The Panthers continued their domination over the Oilers. They won both teams' meetings this year, beat them in seven games in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, and handed the Oilers another painful reminder of their shortcomings.
The Oilers have yet to play a full, 60-minute effort with their entire roster. That was the case once again during this matchup. The top players led the way again, highlighted by superstar center Leon Draisaitl recording his 44th goal of the season and Zach Hyman notching his 20th.
Behind that, however, the Oilers again came up empty. The team's bottom-six forward group produced no points, and only four forwards recorded a point in the contest. The production is too top-heavy for the Oilers to compete in the postseason, repeating the same issues that cost them in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The team's head coach, Kris Knoblauch, spoke after the game about needing more from the entire team. He appreciated the performances of a few of his players but also called out a "few passengers," that he noticed during the defeat.
"We had some pretty good performances by some guys," he said. "But to get out of a funk like this when things aren’t going well… we need everybody. I thought there was a few passengers. For the most part, most of the guys did everything they could."
With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline just days away, it will be interesting to see if the Oilers try to address this via trade. The team's issues are painfully obvious, especially when they play proven postseason teams like the Panthers. It must be corrected before the 2025 playoffs begin. Otherwise, it will be another season of postseason disappointment for the Edmonton Oilers.
