Lightning Forward to Miss Entire First Round
The Tampa Bay Lightning are entering the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference with a good chance of adding another banner to their rafters. Despite the momentum, the Lightning will have to open the playoffs without a key forward in the lineup.
According to Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, forward Oliver Bjorkstrand will miss the entire first round against the Florida Panthers. He was out for the last three games of the regular season with a lower-body injury and will continue to be on the shelf as the playoffs begin.
At the time of the injury, the Lightning labeled Bjorkstrand as week-to-week, creating an unclear timeline. With him now ruled out for at least the first round, it’s safe to say there are still a few weeks to go in his recovery process.
The Lightning added Bjorkstrand ahead of the trade deadline in a big move with the Seattle Kraken. Along with Bjorkstrand, the Lightning also saw the return of Yanni Gourde.
In 18 games since the trade, Bjorkstrand has scored five goals and four assists for nine total points. In 79 games played this year between the Lightning and Kraken, he has 21 goals and 25 assists for 46 points.
Bjorkstand just turned 30 a few days ago and is looking forward to a return to postseason hockey. Over his 10-year NHL career, he has hit the ice for 45 postseason games, scoring 20 points (10G-10A).
The Lightning enter the 2025 Playoffs looking for some revenge against their in-state rivals. On the way to their Stanley Cup championship, the Panthers defeated the Lightning in the first round in just five games.
This time around, the Lightning hope to get the upper-hand and work their way past the first round for the first time since 2022.
