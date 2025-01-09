Devils Targeting Canadiens Star to Boost Championship Odds
The Montreal Canadiens are in a fascinating spot as they enter the back half of their 2024-25 season. After 40 games, the Canadiens are just point out of a playoff spot and on one of the best hot streaks in the NHL.
Despite the massive surge, the Canadiens are still going to be a team to watch around the trade deadline. There are a few faces on the roster that may find themselves with new homes before the end of the year.
Fourth-line center Jake Evans is one of those names capturing a ton of attention on the trade market as he continues to have a career year. With 23 points (10G-13A) in 40 games, teams have started to call about Evans, who is in the final year of his contract.
According to TSN’ Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading, the Canadiens want to keep Evans around, but contract negotiations might get tough and a trade might be best for both sides. LeBrun says a number of teams with Stanley Cup aspirations are likely targeting Evans.
“I know there are a lot of Cup contenders have circled his name,” LeBrun said. “And are waiting to see how Montreal plays that situation.”
LeBrun went on to list the New Jersey Devils as a specific Cup contender that has an interest in Evans.
“The Devils, I’m told are among the teams that have already kicked tires on Jake Evans,” LeBrun said. “The Devils are looking for a center.”
The Canadiens will likely try and keep Evans around, but a trade seems likely, especially if a team offers the right return. Evans may catch the Canadiens a first-round pick in return if the right team is willing to give one up.
Evans is having a career year offensively and stands as one of the top penalty killing forwards in the league. Plenty of teams will be calling, and the Devils might be the perfect fit for his services.
