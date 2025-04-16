Canadiens' Season Hangs in the Balance
The Montreal Canadiens' season hangs in the balance. With a win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Habs can clinch their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Lose in regulation, and the door remains open for the Columbus Blue Jackets to snatch that final playoff spot.
The Canadiens control their own destiny and playoff hopes. It's a possibly huge step forward for the organization and their return to championship contention. But to actually take that step, they must win this game and secure their spot in the postseason.
The Habs and Canes have played twice this season already. The Canadiens shut them out once, but the Canes won their second matchup with a three-goal lead.
The Habs are counting on starting goalie Sam Montembeault to pick up one more victory in the clutch. Over 59 starts this season, he's collected a record of 30-24-7 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. It's been a breakout season for the 28-year-old net minder, but they need him to step up one more time to clinch their postseason berth.
The Canadiens are also eager to see how rookie Ivan Demidov responds in his second NHL game. He debuted in dazzling fashion, recording a goal and an assist in his debut. His talent, offensive IQ, and strength were all on display. Now that the first game jitters are over, can the Russian phenom put together another multi-point effort to propel Montreal onward?
The Hurricanes have the chance to play spoiler. Their opening round playoff series is set as they will meet the New Jersey Devils in a Metropolitan Division battle. Before they start that heated series, however, they can snuff out the Habs' playoff hopes with a victory.
Ultimately, the Canadiens control their own destiny. Earn a point in any fashion, and they're in. A playoff-bound team can do that. It's up to Montreal to go out there and show it.
