Canadiens Sign Versatile Forward to Contract Extension
Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans was one of the biggest names on the market ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Despite the Habs being within a few points of a playoff spot, most insiders and analysts believed the team to be sellers. Chief among the options to sell was veteran forward Jake Evans, a pending free agent who has shown versatility and dependability throughout his NHL career.
That is exactly why the Canadiens took Evans off the market and signed him to a new, four-year contract extension. The team's General Manager, Kent Hughes, announced the new deal. This contract will keep Evans in Montreal through the 2028-2029 campaign and pay him an average annual salary of $2.85 million.
Through 61 games this season, Evans has once again been a top contributor for the Canadiens. He has 12 goals, 16 assists, and 28 points while averaging 15:34 minutes of ice time per game. His 12 goals are already a career best for Evans, who is also tied with his previous high in points with 20 games left in the regular season.
He's also been a top penalty killer for the team and is a top face-off taker in the NHL. This season, he's won 52.8% of the draws he's taken and averaged the most shorthanded ice time among Canadiens forwards.
Evans has played his entire career with Montreal after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft. Since making his debut during the 2019-2020 campaign, he's played in 329 NHL games, totaling 39 goals, 81 assists, and 120 points.
With this bit of business finalized, the veteran forward can rest ahead of the deadline. The entire league was seemingly interested in Evans, and with his contract status still a question, there was sure to be a bidding war for his services. Now, the Canadiens don't have to worry about that. Instead, they can focus on improving this roster now and into the future. A future Evans will continue to play a part in.
