More Changes Coming to NHL in Upcoming Season
With the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) coming to an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement a year before the current one expires, the league is in uncharted waters. Since Gary Bettman took over as NHL Commissioner three decades ago, the NHL has never been in this position. Because they have a year until the new CBA officially takes over, the two sides have been able to implement elements of the new agreement into the current rules of the game.
To that, the NHL is implementing some immediate changes for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Breakaway On SI previously reported that the playoff salary cap system has been revamped and closed some loopholes previously taken advantage of. In addition, there are several other elements of the new CBA that will be integrated into the NHL this season.
LTIR Limits
The NHL is immediately prioritizing closing the loopholes surrounding the Long-Term Injured Reserve. It’s been utilized as a tool for teams to acquire more talent, specifically around the trade deadline, without eclipsing the salary cap ceiling. Now, the league has put a strict limit on the maximum amount of financial relief a team can receive by placing a player on LTIR.
For the 2025-2026 season, the maximum amount of relief is $3.817 million. To use the Florida Panthers as an example, this would mean that the maximum salary cap relief they will receive from placing star forward Matthew Tkachuk on LTIR to begin the season is that $3.817 million figure, which is significantly less than the $9.5 annual average salary Tkachuk counts against the cap for.
Paper Loans Lockdown
The exact details haven’t been revealed by the NHL, but what’s known is that there will be another immediate implementation from the new CBA regarding what they are referring to as “paper loans.” In a nutshell, these moves are used by NHL organizations to send a player down to their American Hockey League affiliate, without making the player actually report to the AHL team. It’s used most often to free up salary cap space on a daily basis or to make temporary roster space during injury situations. Now, the NHL will be monitoring this more closely and imposing a limit on the number of these types of transactions per season.
Retention Restrictions
One last immediate addition to the rule book is locking down the number of teams and times a contract can be retained in trades. Previously, an NHL team could use a third team to help broker a trade by absorbing a portion of a player's salary cap hit. Under the new rule, a team cannot retain any money on a players' contract in a trade within 75 regular season days of the first transaction.
This rule would take away a trade like the one executed between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings and Seattle Kraken. The Lightning acquired veteran forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde, but with very little salary cap space, the Red Wings played mediator by absorbing 50% of his contract in exchange for a low-tier prospect and a fourth-round pick. By the definition of the new rules, the Red Wings would not have been allowed to move Gourde for 75 regular-season days. So, if a team acquires a player at the NHL Trade Deadline and retains salary cap, they could not move him again until the second month of the following season.
It will be very interesting to see how the league responds to these sweeping changes. NHL general managers have relied on these tools and loopholes to improve their teams for a long time, and undoing that learned way of operating will take time. It could be a contributing reason to why trades have dried up over the summer, but hopefully with these new rules secured, the league’s activity will pick up again.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!