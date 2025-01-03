Alex Ovechkin Continues Historic Chase Despite Capitals Loss
The Washington Capitals lost a shootout contest against the Minnesota Wild in their recent contest. They managed to snag a point against a rock solid Wild team and their best player, Alex Ovechkin, took one step closer in his historic pursuit.
The Capitals' captain recorded his 18th goal of the season against the Wild. He's played in just 22 games this year due to a fractured fibula, but even still he's within striking distance of becoming the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer. With his 18th goal of the season, a goal he scored against his old foe Marc-Andre Fleury, Ovi moves within 23 goals of Wayne Gretzky's record and 24 goals away from establishing a new NHL record.
Ovi hasn't missed a beat since returning from injury. Despite missing 16 games and a month and a half of action, he's come back into his first line spot and resumed scoring immediately. In four games back, he has three goals. This latest tally was also his first power play goal of 2025 and since returning.
With the shootout loss, the Capitals dropped their overall record to 25-10-3. It's not the outcome the team wanted, but going up against the Wild and their balanced attack is a difficult challenge for any opponent. Thankfully for Washington, the second place New Jersey Devils were off and unable to capitalize. The Capitals remain at the top of the Metropolitan Division with a two point lead over the Devils and three games in hand.
The Capitals have 43 games remaining in the regular season, meaning there are 43 more opportunities for Ovechkin to track down and pass The Great One, Wayne Gretzky. He's currently averaging .82 goals per game in 2024-2025. If he continues that pace, he would score at least 30 more goals this season and comfortably be the NHL's all-time goal scoring leader.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!