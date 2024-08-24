Canucks Linked to Former Predators Goalie
It seems likely that the Vancouver Canucks will enter the 2024-25 season without their start goalie Thatcher Demko. Reports have indicated that Demko is still recovering from knee surgery and will at least miss training camp and the preseason.
There is hope that Demko is between the pipes for the Canucks come opening night, but even that isn’t certain. Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal stated before that the team may sniff around the goalie market for some temporary help, and a name has emerged from their seach.
Dhaliwal reports that the Canucks are targeting free agent goalie Kevin Lankinen, most recently of the Nashville Predators. Lankinen played a pair of seasons with the Predators and notched a 20-14-1 record in 43 appearances.
Before joining the Predators, Lankinen spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks. In 112 career games, Lankinen has a 45-43-12 record.
Lankinen is coming out of a contract that earned him $2 million against the salary cap.
It’s not exactly clear where Lankinen would slot in on the Canucks lineup because they expect Demko back eventually and Artus Silovs played well in his unexpected string of performances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Silovs has proven to be capable of starting on occasion, but may not be ready to take over as a full-time guy. Giving him another netminder like Lankinen to split time and take some of the pressure could work in Silovs’ and the Canucks’ favor.
The Canucks have just under $200,000 in projected cap space heading into the 2024-25 season, making signing Lankinen a tough task. If the Canucks feel they need another option between the pipes, Lankinen might be their best bet.
Of the remaining free agents at the goalie position, Lankinen is arguably the best option available for teams looking to add in net.
Lankinen broke into the NHL in 2021 with the Blackhawks after being a free agent signing.
