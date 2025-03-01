Predators Forward Perfect Rental for Wild
With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline days away, the Nashville Predators are already in asset protection mode. The team scratched veteran winger Gustav Nyquist amid a flurry of trade speculation. The decision to hold him out indicates that a deal could happen soon, and the Minnesota Wild are emerging as the front-runner.
If the Wild and Predators are discussing a trade for Nyquist, it would be an excellent move for Minnesota. The Wild have been decimated by injuries this season, and they are currently playing without superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov and top center Joel Eriksson Ek. In need of forward depth that can play in various positions and roles, Nyquist is the perfect rental player. So, it makes sense that the Wild are one of the "most aggressive pursuers" of the 35-year-old forward, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.
Nyquist previously played with the Wild during the 2022-2023 campaign. Acquired in a deadline deal in 2023, he played in three regular-season games, scoring one goal and adding four assists. He also recorded five assists in six playoff games.
This year, Nyquist is having a solid but disappointing season. Playing on an even more disappointing Predators squad, he produced nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 57 games. It's a huge step down from the 75-point campaign he produced last year in Nashville.
The good thing for Nyquist is that he doesn't need to be a top offensive player with the Wild. They play a structure that necessitates all four lines buying in. He would help one of those lines do two very important things. The first is to improve their puck possession abilities. The second is to improve their backchecking capabilities. The veteran winger is excellent at tracking the puck, killing penalties and cycling during an offensive chance.
For the Wild, it makes too much sense. They're familiar with Nyquist and his game, and the contract situation is ideal. Playing on an expiring contract, they could find a way to re-sign him in the offseason or they move on and devote that cap space to their younger, developing players.
The chatter between the Predators and Wild is building, and it seems that a deal is imminent. If so, Minnesota would be making an excellent move to bolster its roster and enhance its chances in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
