Predators Scratch Forward for Trade Reasons
With the NHL trade deadline right around the corner, teams will look to keep their movable assets as healthy as possible, starting with the Nashville Predators. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Predators will scratch Gustav Nyquist for their afternoon meeting with the New York Islanders.
Friedman notes that the Predators are scratching Nyquist to keep him healthy in the event of a trade.
Scratching players for “trade-related reasons” has been a growing trend in the NHL over the last few years, with Nyquist becoming the newest name to sit out ahead of a possible move.
The Predators have fallen well short of expectations in the 2024-25 season after spending a ton of money of top-tier free agents over the summer. Heading to the trade deadline, the Predators are 21-30-7 for 49 standings points and seventh in the Central Division.
Only two teams in the entire NHL (Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks) have worse records than the Predators.
While the Predators don’t have any hope of a playoff push in 2024-25, they don’t plan on selling big names at the deadline. Nyquist doesn’t quite fall into the category of looking towards the future in Nashville.
Nyquist is 35-years-old and playing in the final year of his contract and making $3.185 million against the salary cap, Nyquist could be a good depth addition for a team looking to make a deep playoff run.
In 57 games played, Nyquist has scored nine goals with 12 assists for 21 total points. In 841 career games split between the Predators, Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings, he has posted 207 goals and 317 assists for 524 total points.
The Predators are looking to reload their roster and be a stronger squad next season, and it’ll start with a few key moves ahead of the trade deadline.
