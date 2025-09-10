Predators and Luke Evangelista Far Apart in Extension Talks
The Nashville Predators had quite the down year in 2024 as they finished bottom 5 in the league and decided to sell off some pieces at the NHL Trade Deadline. But one player that could have driven trade interest and that general manager Barry Trotz decided not to ship out, was RFA forward Luke Evangelista. RFA's talk to their original team first before they can talk to another team, to try to work out a deal.
On Tuesday, it was discussed by NHL Network reporter David Pagnotta that the Predators and Evangelista are talking but seem to not be on the same page in terms of a contract extension. Evangelista is not one the Predators want to lose because they cannot agree on a number.
It is ideal for the Nashville Predators and Evangelista to meet somewhere in the middle when it comes to his contract negotiations. Evangelista put up a solid campaign in 2024 as he scored 10 goals and tallied 22 assists in 68 games.
There is a way for Trotz and Evangelista to come to a deal without severely overpaying the 23-year-old as he has not hit his prime yet. But Trotz also handed out a massive extension to goalie Juuse Saros not long ago and Saros is already in his 30s.
Trotz needs to be careful with this one and Evangelista definitely knows his value. It also helps that the Predators dealt forward Tommy Novak to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2024 deadline which opens a top six spot for Evangelista.
Evangelista has been playing up-and-down the lineup for the Predators the past couple seasons, although it seems like he would thrive the most in the top six of their lineup. If Trotz and the Predators are smart, they can go somewhere at a 3 or 4 year bridge deal as to where it takes him to his age 26 or 27 season.
Providing a bridge deal like this, would really help the Predators see where Evangelista is at as a player and make the evaluation of if they want to give him a massive payday. The advantage for Evangelista if they do the deal this way, he can cash in again when he becomes a UFA for a way bigger payday.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!