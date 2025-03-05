Potential Landing Spots for Sharks Goalie
The San Jose Sharks scratched goaltender Vitek Vanecek for their recent contest against the Buffalo Sabres. The move is another trade-related decision ahead of this year's NHL Trade Deadline, with the veteran goalie likely on the move. The Czech-born net-minder will likely head to a contending team before the deadline, so let's look at a few of the likeliest landing spots for Vanecek.
Florida Panthers
There's a need for a backup in Florida following the trading of Spencer Knight. Now, starter Sergei Bobrovsky could use a running mate as the Panthers battle for their second straight Stanley Cup and another division title. Vanecek is a low-risk and cheap option for the Panthers to acquire. The biggest stumbling block will be the salary cap situation. The Sharks cannot retain any of Vanecek's $3.4 million cap hit, so the Panthers would need to either send a contract out or get another franchise involved to facilitate. In terms of pure fit, however, Vanecek is the best option out there for the Panthers' stretch run.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets like their goaltending tandem, but would the ability to acquire Vanecek perk up any ears in Winnipeg? Connor Hellebuyck is cruising toward a second straight Vezina Trophy, but having another player who shoulders more starts in the remaining regular season contests would benefit their upcoming playoff plan. Vanecek could start 10 more games this season for the Jets, which would afford Hellebuyck valuable and much needed rest.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Sensing a pattern yet? Ideally, Vanecek ends up playing second fiddle to a dominating starter. He'd get that chance with Florida and Winnipeg and have a comfortable spot as the number two in Tampa Bay. Andre Vasilevskiy has been excellent once again for the Lightning, and they appear to be bonafide Stanley Cup contenders. Bringing in some insurance behind Vasilevskiy would go a long way in bolstering their odds, and the price would be relatively low.
