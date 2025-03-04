Sharks Scratch Goalie for Trade Purposes
The San Jose Sharks are expected to be sellers as the trade deadline approaches, and it seems goalie Vitek Vanecek will be the next shoe to drop.
According to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, the Sharks are starting Alexandar Georgiev against the Buffalo Sabres, while Vanecek will backup.
According to Peng, the Sharks are holding Vanecek from the lineup for trade-related reasons.
The Sharks have had four different goalies suit up for them this season, with all of them seeing over 12 starts. 29-year-old Vanecek has led the way with 17 starts.
In 18 total appearances, Vanecek has a 3-10-3 record with a .882 save percentage and 3.88 goals against average.
Heading into this trade deadline, the Sharks are out of retention slots on their books, meaning if a trade is made with Vanecek, they cannot retain on his contract. Vanecek is in the final year of his contract and earns $3.4 million against the salary cap.
A team trying to acquire Vanecek will have to take on that entire cap hit, or find a third team to broker some of the money.
With Venecek likely on the move, the Sharks will finish the season with the goalie duo of Georgiev and prospect Yaroslav Askarov. They acquired Georgiev from the Colorado Avalanche earler in the season and Askarov from the Nashville Predators over the offseason.
Georgiev holds a 3-12-1 record in 17 games played, while Askarov has a 4-6-2 record in 13 appearances.
Mackenzie Blackwood leads the Sharks in wins with a 6-9-3 record, yet he hasn’t played a game with San Jose since early December. The Sharks traded him to the Avalanche in exchange for Georgiev.
Not too many teams are hunting for goalies as the trade deadline closes in, and the Sharks are likely looking to give Askarov some more runway at the NHL level to prepare him for the future in San Jose.
