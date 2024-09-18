Predators Sign Promising Forward to New Contract
The Nashville Predators had one of the best off-seasons in the history of their franchise. Bringing in champions Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and defenseman Brady Skjei to improve a team that made the playoffs last year earned general manager Barry Trotz incredibly high praise.
After a spending spree, the Predators had a few loose ends to tie up with training camp opening. With very limited cap space, the team was trying to negotiate a deal with one of their most promising young players. After a summer of negotiating and waiting one another out, the team announced that they agreed to terms with forward Philip Tomasino on a one-year contract.
The deal is worth $825,000, giving Tomasino a chance to earn a larger deal in 2025. The 23-year-old playmaker played 41 games with the Predators last season, collecting seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points.
Originally drafted by the Predators in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Tomasino looks to stay healthy and show he can play a full season with the NHL club. During the 2021-2022 season, he showed his potential by scoring 11 goals and finishing with 32 points over 76 games. Since then, he hasn't played more than 41 NHL games in a year.
He's also spent some time in the American Hockey League (AHL) over the past two seasons. Despite an impressive rookie campaign, it's been a difficult go for the Preds' forward. He split the 2022-2023 between the NHL and AHL, scoring 32 points over 38 AHL games. Last year, he played 22 games in the AHL, finishing with 11 goals and 18 points.
Now age 23, it's reaching a breaking point for the Predators. They love the promise he showed, but they obviously aren't counting on Tomasino to increase his production this year. With two new top-six forwards in the mix, it will be that much harder to receive ice-time. Playing on a one-year deal however, he is playing for a permanent role with the Preds and a new contract.
