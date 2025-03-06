Predators Claim Multiple Players Off Waivers
The Nashville Predators are easily one of the biggest disappointments of the 2024-25 NHL season. With a 22-32-7 record with the trade deadline closing in, the Predators are already looking ahead to next season.
After trading away Luke Schenn and Thomas Noavk to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Michael Bunting, the Predators made multiple claims from the waiver wire. The Predators added veteran forward Jakub Vrana from the Washington Capitals and defenseman Jordan Oesterle from the Boston Bruins.
Vrana is expected to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, but Oesterle has another year left on his contract.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Capitals signed Vrana to a one-year deal following a professional tryout contract, solidifying a second stint in Washington. As a member of the Capitals between 2016 and 2021, Vrana was a key piece in their Stanley Cup championship in 2018.
In 26 games played with the Capitals this year, Vrana scored seven goals and four assists for 11 total points. In 393 career games between the Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, and St. Louis Blues, he has 117 goals and 103 assists for 220 total points.
Oesterle was in the middle of his first season with the Bruins, appearing in 22 games with six points (1G-5A). Also with 393 career NHL games under his belt, Oesterle has scored 20 goals and 72 assists for 92 points between six different teams.
