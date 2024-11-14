Insider Shares Perfect Penguins, Sidney Crosby Trade
Thanks to a horribly slow start to the 2024-25 NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in hot water and likely not getting out any time soon. With a 6-9-3 record through 18 games, the Penguins are in such a hole that conversations have once again picked up regarding a very unlikely situation.
The Penguins’ poor start has rekindled talks between analysts that they should consider trading Sidney Crosby. Just a few months removed from signing a two-year contract extension, Crosby can once again expect to hear his name pop up as a trade asset for the Penguins.
Insider Kevin Weekes too it a step further on NHL Network and named a team that might be a perfect fit for Crosby if the impossible were to happen.
“Why not Sidney Crosby on Broadway?” Weekes said referring to the Nashville Predators. “They need a center. They need a left-handed center… To me from a team, and a fit, and a need.”
The Predators spent a ton of money over the offseason building what they thought would be a juggernaut of a team. They opened free agency by signing superstars like Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, and Jonathan Marchessault. Those three joined a lineup already filled with talent like Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, and Juuse Saros.
Despite the talent level, the Predators have been worse than the Penguins with a 5-9-2 record, tied for dead last in the NHL.
Much of the Predators’ struggle can be chalked up to lack of depth at the center position. Ryan O’Reilly is a good option for the top six, but he’s followed by Colton Sissons, Juuso Parssinen, and Michael McCarron.
No kidding the Predators need help at center, but what would they have to give up to pull Crosby away from the Penguins’ grasp? Weekes went a bit off the board, adding another level of fantasy to an already goofy proposal.
“You can take Alan Jackson,” Weekes said. “You can take Dierks Bentley. We can give you Dolly Parton… They’re all legends, too!”
That’s a lot of firepower and a ton of Hall of Fame presence in this makeshift deal, but Weekes does outline why this would be a perfect fit for Crosby and the Predators.
“If I’m Sidney Crosby,” Weekes said. “Nashville would be right in and amongst the top opportunities… Imagine him on that team with the personnel.”
Crosby on this current Predators lineup does sound like an All-Star team, and Weekes does have a point there. There is no doubt that adding more superstars should eventually lead to something good for Nashville, but they have to figure out their situation before they go big game hunting.
The Penguins also have no plans on moving on from Crosby, no matter the situation or the number of country music icons thrown their way.
