Penguins Acquire Young Forward From Predators
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators are becoming quite familiar with each other as trade partners. After the two teams linked up for a trade in the offseason that sent center Cody Glass to Pittsburgh, it took just 20 games into the regular season for the teams to do business again.
The Penguins announced that they acquired forward Philip Tomasino from the Predators in exchange for a 2027 fourth round draft choice. The 23-year-old joins the Pens after rumors of his trade from Nashville began over the summer.
Originally selected 24th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, Tomasino took the league by storm as a rookie. His first season in the league, 2021-2022, he recorded 11 goals and 32 points over 76 games.
In the years since, he hasn't matched that offensive production and fell out of favor with the Predators' front office. His sophomore season was limited due to injury, and he scored just five goals and 18 points over 31 games.
Last season was another up-and-down campaign for him, seeing Tomasino bounce back and forth from the AHL. Over 41 NHL games, he scored seven goals and added 13 assists for 20 points.
2024-2025 was an even worse start for Tomasino, making his trade out of Nashville inevitable. He failed to score a goal and notched just one helper over the first 11 games of the season and wound up in the press box watching the next nine contests.
Now with the Penguins, Tomasino gets a fresh start. The Pens are starving for more young, NHL talent, and will likely give their newest forward a large opportunity to re-find his game. If all goes well, the Predators opened a spot for another player more suited for their team and the Pens took a flyer on a young player needing a change of scenery.
Tomasino is currently playing on a one-year contract after he and Predators failed to come to terms on an extension before the season began. His current deal counts for $825,000 against the salary cap.
