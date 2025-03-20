Capitals Can Become First Playoff Team
The Washington Capitals have been one of the best teams in the NHL this season, and they are on the verge of another achievement. The Eastern Conference leaders have the chance to clinch a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Capitals would become the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot. There are a few scenarios that can make that happen, according to NHL.com. The first is earning a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in their upcoming contest.
Next, they'll need a bit of help from the rest of the league. The New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens matchup is critical. If the Islanders win in regulation, it eliminates the Caps' ability to clinch. However, if there are any other results in the game and the Capitals win their game, Washington clinches.
If the Caps lose, there is still hope. They can lose in overtime or a shootout and still clinch a spot, provided the Islanders lose in regulation and the Columbus Blue Jackets lose their upcoming game to the Florida Panthers in any fashion.
The Capitals are having a fantastic season and clinching a playoff spot with 14 regular season games remaining would be quite the reward. The team is 45-15-8. Their 98 points are tied for the league lead and putting them in the running for the President's Trophy.
The attention on the Capitals is focused in on captain Alex Ovechkin as he hunts down the NHL's all-time goal scoring record. The Great 8 is just seven goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzyk and re-writing the league's history books. The 39-year-old winger has 34 goals in 52 games this year as he doggedly pursues this record. It's boosting the Capitals and leading the way for a long playoff run, a run that could start by being the first team to clinch a playoff berth.
