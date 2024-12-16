Devils Hope to Extend Young Defenseman
The New Jersey Devils are having a resurgent season, and their general manager knows it. Tom Fitzgerald met with the media for a state of the franchise holiday press conference. During his chat with the reporters, he talked about the team's start to the season and how it's aligned with his vision for the team's season.
Among the things asked of the Devils' GM was the status of contract talks with star young defenseman Luke Hughes. The 21-year-old missed the first nine games of the season due to a shoulder injury, which also caused him to have a slightly tougher time adjusting to the game speed after a lengthy period away. He's recovered lately and returned to the productive puck-mover the Devils know him to be. Through 24 games, he has one goal and 10 assists, but six of those points have come in the last eight contests. He's picking up steam quickly as the season goes on.
With the continued ascent of Hughes' game and his entry-level contract ending after this season, the Devils are in a difficult spot. Should they extend him with a long-term deal that anticipates more growth to his game or work towards a bridge contract that could cost them less now but more down the road? According to Fitzgerald, the team is hoping to kick-off contract talks with Hughes' camp after the holidays. Team reporter Sam Kasak shared an update from Fitzgerald's press conference.
"Fitzgerald plans on talking to Luke Hughes' agent about his contract after the holidays," Kasan wrote. "Has no set deadline for those talks."
Hughes is only in his second full NHL season, but his talent is undeniable. Over 82 games as a rookie, he netted nine goals and added 36 assists for 47 points. That total was with Minnesota Wild stud Brock Faber for most among rookie defenders and second in the overall rookie scoring race.
Similar to his older brother Quinn Hughes, Luke is an excellent skater with a genius amount of offensive knowledge and creativity. As he gains more strength and awareness in the defensive zone, he should continue developing into the number one, minutes-eating defender that the Devils project him to be.
For now, the Devils want to start on getting his next deal done. After the team takes their break for the holidays and new years, Fitzgerald and Hughes' representatives will get to work on a new contract. With no timetable to finalize, it could drag out into the summer and offseason, but for the Devils' sake they hope this is a quick and painless process.
