Devils Injury Woes Continue for Game 5
The New Jersey Devils are battling to stay alive against the Carolina Hurricanes. Trailing 3-1 in the series, the Devils need all the help they can get in Game 5.
Unfortunately for the Devils, their injury woes are continuing with their season on the line. Team reporter Amanda Stein shared a disappointing update. The Devils will be without three key defenders for Game 5: Luke Hughes, Brenden Dillon, and Johnny Kovacevic.
The loss of all three is significant, with each providing a different element to New Jersey's blue line. Hughes has been one of their best puck movers all year long. He's appeared in just one postseason game this season, and his absence is noticeable. In 71 regular season games, he recorded seven goals and 37 assists for 44 points while averaging over 21 minutes of ice time.
While Hughes' offense will be missed, the Devils' defensive performance will suffer additionally without Dillon and Kovacevic. Two of the team's top penalty killers and most physical defenders, the Devils have no reliable replacements to step in. Their offensive responsibilities shift to Dougie Hamilton, who is already the team's top defenseman. On the defensive side of the puck, however, there is no one else to turn to.
The Devils will rely on rookie Simon Nemec even more in Game 5. He's impressed in a limited sample size, including a game-winning overtime goal, but he's just 21 years old. His inexperience could be something the Hurricanes try to exploit in an elimination game.
The series returns to Carolina for Game 5. It will already be a difficult environment for the Devils to stay alive, and now their shorthanded defense will only make things tougher. New Jersey now has to dig deep with a depleted blue line to keep their Stanley Cup Playoff hopes going.
