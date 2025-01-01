Predators Forward Faces Hearing for Tripping Incident
A Nashville Predators forward will face a disciplinary hearing after a recent tripping penalty. The NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) shared the update that 21-year-old winger Zachary L'Heureux would face an in-person hearing for a slew-footing offense committed against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon.
The Predators' forward was assessed a match penalty after the incident occurred on the ice. As L'Heureux and Spurgeon went towards the end boards for a loose puck, the Preds' winger can be seen extending his left leg and skate out which causes the Wild's captain to fall to the ice and land hard into the boards. NHL News, a part of PuckPedia, shared the clip of the play on their X account.
With the NHL DoPS requiring the former first-round pick to attend an in-person hearing, L'Heureux is likely facing a multiple game suspension. The league considers slew-footing a serious offense due to the possible danger and potential injury it can lead to. As this clip of him doing it to Spurgeon displays, it leaves the player who is tripped extremely vulnerable and unable to brace for the impact of running into the boards. The Wild captain is lucky to have avoided a major injury.
The date and time for L'Heureux's meeting was not specified by the DoPS. The Predators are likely expecting to miss their young forward for a few games regardless of when the decision is handed down.
The Preds drafted L'Heureux with the 27th selection of the 2021 NHL Draft. They drafted him after standing out with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. He recorded three straight seasons averaging a point per game or better in the QMJHL and then had an excellent rookie campaign in the American Hockey League. Last season with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL, he notched 19 goals and 29 assists for 48 points in 66 games.
