Jets Goalie Named Third Star of Week
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck's incredible season continues into the regular season's final week. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has found a way to improve upon an excellent 2024 campaign. The NHL's leader in goals-against average, wins, and save percentage is the runaway favorite for the 2025 Vezina Trophy as the league's best goalie.
The Jets' goalie was nearly perfect over his past week of work, and the NHL named him the Third Star of the Week for his efforts. He was joined by Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves, who was named the First Star and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who was named the Second Star.
Hellebuyck started three contests over the week ending April 13th, winning each of them. He allowed one goal against the St. Louis Blues on 15 shots on goal. He followed that up with a 25-save shutout against the Dallas Stars and finished his week with a 28-save win against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The three latest wins improved his record to 46-12-3. His 46 victories are a career best for the already elite net minder. In addition, he has a 2.02 GAA, a .924 save percentage, and eight shutouts.
It's enough to not only earn him another Vezina Trophy, but also put him in the MVP conversation. His record and statistics are out of this world and are easily one of the best seasons in recent memory.
He's also led the Jets to their first Central Division title and Presidents' Trophy with the best regular season record. While the team has had multiple breakout seasons and impressive campaigns from skates, their success has hinged entirely on Hellebuyck's elite performance. With his latest Star of the Week honors, he moves one step closer to collecting a few more individual awards for this season and is eyeing a long postseason run.
