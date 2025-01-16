Devils Top Prospect Considering Trade Request
Simon Nemec made a name for himself last season as a top rookie defenseman with the New Jersey Devils. At just 19 years old, Nemec was a regular on the Devils blue line with 60 games played in 2023-24.
This season, however, has been a bit of a different story for the Devils’ top defensive prospect. Nemec has played in just nine games at the NHL level, spending most of his time with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.
Nemec has played 23 games with the Comets so far with five goals and 11 assists for 16 total points. While he’s still a young player, Nemec isn’t enjoying his time in the AHL.
In an interview with Dennik Sport in his native country of Slovakia, Nemec opened up about his time with the Devils organization and even pondered the idea of requesting a trade.
“It’s hard to say, it’s still too early to request a trade,” Nemec said. “If this situation continues, it will have to be addressed, but for now, this is how it stands.”
The Devils drafted Nemec second overall in 2022 and he’s been a top name to watch in the organization ever since. He showed that he could cut it in the NHL at a young age, averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time per night, but he hasn’t been given the same opportunity in 2024-25.
“I believe I’ve proven multiple times that I belong in the NHL,” Nemec said. “I just have to wait for another chance and grab it when it comes.”
The Devils have taken notice of Nemec’s play since arriving in the organization, but they would like to see more growth in his game.
In an interview with Responsible Gambler, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald noted that a change in play is necessary to really make it in the lineup.
“You may be a great offensive defenseman, but if the offense were all we wanted from you, you’d be an offenseman, not a defenseman,” Fitzgerald said to RG.
Nemec says he wants balance in his game and wants to have the chance to show it in the NHL.
“I wouldn’t say I’m an ultra-offensive defenseman,” Nemec said. “I’d love to have a balanced role in the NHL.”
Nemec may be getting overlooked in the Devils organization and bumped down the depth chart, but the team is looking for specific changes.
