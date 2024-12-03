Devils Taking Over Metropolitan Division
All the New Jersey Devils will want this holiday season is to continue the current pace they are on. After a 5-1 stomping of the New York Rangers, the Devils took a temporary lead in the Metropolitan Division. With a 17-9-2 record through their first 28 games, this may be just the start of this team taking hold of the division and not giving it up.
The month of December is already kind to the Devils, but they've been improving steadily as the season has progressed. Their latest victory makes them 7-3 in their last 10 games and with 36 points, they are tied with the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets for the most in the league.
And their recipe for success is sustainable. It starts in goal, with Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen becoming a formidable duo. Each has a 2.70 goals against average or better and at least one shutout already this season.
Their defense in front is just as strong. The return of a healthy Dougie Hamilton is boosting the blue line, with 21 points in his first 28 games. Newcomer Brett Pesce is giving them an average of 21 minutes per game and a stay-at-home, veteran presence. Add in Jonathan Kovacevic and Jonas Siegenthaler forming one of the most rugged and dependable third pairings in all of the NHL, and it's no wonder their goalies are so comfortable in net.
And if they are struggling in their own end, their forward group can take over the game for them. Captain Nico Hischier is on pace to shatter his previous offensive highs, with 15 goals already. Jack Hughes is continuing his superstar rise, with 30 points in 27 games. He trails only fellow forward Jesper Bratt for the team lead in scoring, with Bratt notching 11 goals and 31 points in the first 27 contests.
The Devils may be the deepest and most balanced team in the Metropolitan Division and after the first two months of the season, that reality is setting in. A drudging of the Rangers was the latest step, but the Metro Division is now seemingly New Jersey's for the taking.
