Devils on Verge of Playoff Berth
The New Jersey Devils are on the verge of a playoff berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After a disappointing 2023-2024 season, the Devils have rebounded tremendously and put themselves back in contention.
If the Devils manage at least a point in their upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins, their spot in the postseason will be officially clinched. The two squads met once previously this season, and the Devils stomped the Bruins with a final score of 5-1. If they have some of that success again, it will deliver them into the 2025 playoffs.
It's even more impressive given the Devils' injury luck this season. It's been a dreadful stretch for the team, losing superstar center Jack Hughes for the season and defenseman Dougie Hamilton missing at least the regular season with no certainty of returning in the playoffs.
Without their top players, the Devils have persisted. Swedish forward Jesper Bratt has been outstanding this season. He leads the team in scoring, with 21 goals and 67 assists for 88 points. Captain Nico Hischier hit a career high in goals this season as well. He has 35 goals in 71 games and can still add to that total.
Sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes has taken the injury to Hamilton as a test of his readiness for being a top defender. He's passing with flying colors so far, and has six assists in his past 10 games to lead the team. In 67 games, he leads the defensemen with 42 points.
Goalie Jacob Markstrom has been instrumental in this turnaround as well, and perhaps the most important piece. In 47 starts, he's collected a record of 26-14-6 with a goals-against average of 2.43 and save percentage of .903. His stability in net has given the entire team more confidence and it can be taken one step further by clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
