Oilers On Verge of Clinching Playoff Berth
The Edmonton Oilers were last season’s Western Conference champions and made it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Despite losing to the Florida Panthers, the Oilers proved they have what it takes to compete on the biggest stage in hockey.
With a 44-27-5 record through 76 games, the Oilers are on the cusp of taking that first step towards redemption. Entering their meeting with the Anaheim Ducks, the Oilers have a chance to clinch a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
If the Oilers can defeat the Ducks in any fashion and the Calgary Flames lose to the San Jose Sharks in regulation, Edmonton’s ticket to the postseason will be punched.
The Ducks are already mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but the Flames are fighting for their playoff lives. The Oilers might have an easy night in Anaheim, but the Flames won’t go down without a fight.
Regardless of the next outcome, the Oilers are sure to clinch a playoff berth before too long. It would be their sixth straight trip to the postseason and seventh with Connor McDavid.
While McDavid hasn’t had a perfect year in 2024-25, dealing with a few injuries, fellow superstar Leon Draisaitl has taken another turn as the offensive juggernaut in Edmonton. In 71 games played, Draisaitl has posted a league-leading 52 goals with 54 assists for 106 total points.
Draisaitl’s 106 points lead the Oilers and is good for third in the NHL.
McDavid has still been crucial to the Oilers’ lineup with 26 goals and 64 assists for 90 total points in 63 games this year.
The Oilers have had their share of setbacks this season, but they are once again driving into the postseason as possible Stanley Cup favorites. It’s not easy betting against a team that will likely have a healthy McDavid and an unstoppable Draisaitl in their lineup.
