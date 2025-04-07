Blues Seeking 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Berth
The St. Louis Blues have two huge opportunities in their upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets. With another victory, the Blues can extend their franchise record winning streak to 13 games and help clinch their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Blues will also need some help to officially qualify for the postseason. In addition to a victory, the team also needs the Calgary Flames to lose to the San Jose Sharks in regulation.
The Blues have completely turned their season around with this current winning streak. At the turn of the calendar, the organization was outside of the playoff picture, and it seemed like another rebuilding year for St. Louis.
This team's resurgence can culminate with another win and it would come against the top team in their division and conference, the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets hold the top seed in the conference and it's still possible the two teams meet in the opening round of the playoffs.
With a win over Winnipeg, the Blues can officially clinch their spot and expand their lead over the Minnesota Wild by four points for the first Wild Card spot. If they secure the first Wild Card, that would set up a date with the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening round.
The Jets have held the advantage over the Blues all season long. In their three previous meetings, the Jets have won two, including their last meeting a little over a month ago.
The Blues will be counter that with their leading scorer Robert Thomas. Thomas has been electric over this winning streak, and has an astounding 11 points in his past five games. His nine assists and 11 points lead the team over the span, and he's hoping to lead the charge again as the Blues claim their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff berth.
