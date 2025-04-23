Long-Time Islanders Forward Officially Announces Retirement
After not playing at all during the 2024-25 season, long-time New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck has announced his retirement from the NHL. In a video posted to Instagram, the 17-year NHL veteran has called it a career.
Clutterbuck played the last 11 years of his NHL career with the Islanders after six seasons with the Minnesota Wild. Clutterbuck was a third-round pick (72nd overall) of the Wild in 2006 and went on to play in 1,064 career games.
Mostly utilized as a grinding depth forward, Clutterbuck racked up 143 goals and 150 assists for 293 total points in his career. On the defensive side of the puck, Clutterbuck was crucial to the Wild and Isladners’ lineups. He picked up 518 blocked shots in his career as well as 4,029 hits.
Clutterbuck came to the decision to retire while enjoying the Masters Tournament with some family and friends. He realized he never would have had the opportunity if he was still playing.
“I actually got a chance to go to the Masters… on Thursday,” Clutterbuck said. “I couldn’t help but think about how I would have never been able to do that if I was still playing hockey.”
In his caption, Clutterbuck noted this was the first of a few different videos made to announce his retirement.
“This was my first attempt at making a retirement video,” Clutterbuck said. “I recorded a couple others. This one is me, like it or not.”
Clutterbuck went on to thank teams, coaches, and fans, with a special shoutout to Islanders’ teammates Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas.
“I’m beyond grateful for every teammate, coach, fan, and moment along the way,” Clutterbuck said. “Hockey gave me everything — a purpose, a brotherhood, and a lifetime of memories. To Matt and Casey — it was an honor to go to war with you night in and night out. What we built together means more than words can say. And to the Islanders faithful — your passion, loyalty, and love made Long Island home.”
Clutterbuck was never a first-line player, but played his role perfectly, and was a key to many great Islanders teams. He won’t soon be forgotten on Long Island.
