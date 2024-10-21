Lessons Learned From Second Week of NHL Season
The NHL season is now entering its third week of the regular season. It's been an exciting start to the campaign, with highly-touted rookies debuting and making their marks, to some surprising storylines already emerging. With two weeks of the season complete, let's take a look at three lessons we learned from the last week of the regular season.
The Devils are red-hot
They may not be one of the remaining undefeated teams, but the New Jersey Devils look like the strongest team through the first two weeks of the regular season. They opened their season with a two game sweep of the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL's Global Series, and they've returned to North America with that same winning mentality. They are balanced, can score throughout their lineup, and are getting a great stretch from new goalie Jacob Markstrom. With some key defensemen nearing a return as well, the red-hot Devils will likely keep torching the league.
Age is nothing but a number
Evgeni Malkin is having perhaps the best start of any player in the NHL this season. He's scoring at a clip reminiscent of his Hart Trophy-winning seasons, and he also managed to record the 500th goal of his storied career. Through his first seven games of the season, he has two goals, nine assists, and 11 points.
Artemi Panarin is seemingly improving each season still, despite being 32. He's rattled off multi-point efforts in four of his last five games and he is currently tied for first in NHL scoring. Two weeks in and two wily veterans are showing the rest of the league up.
Spending doesn't equal wins in the NHL
If it did, the Nashville Predators wouldn't lose a game this season. With the signings of Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, and Jonathan Marchessault, the Preds went big-ticket shopping this summer with their eyes set on a Stanley Cup.
So far, it's been a tumultuous start for the Preds. They are 0-5, Stamkos has just one goal so far, and star goalie Juuse Saros looks like a shell of himself as the defense in front of him falters.
That doesn't mean the Predators are going to be the worst team in the NHL this year, but they have tons of work to do. Thankfully it's still early in the season, and there's tons of time for the Preds to take these lessons and try to improve.
