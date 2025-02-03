Islanders Goalie Named First Star of Week
Once left for dead, the New York Islanders are now one of the hottest teams in the entire NHL.
Recently, the Islanders reeled off seven wins in a row to vault themselves back into the playoff race in a tight Eastern Conference. Their win streak came to an end with a 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday, but it was still a very impressive run at a critical time in the season.
Along the way, their star goalie has been playing like himself once again.
Ilya Sorokin has been on an absolute tear as of late, winning his past five starts and allowing no more than two goals in any of them. This week, he started three games and posted a .953 save percentage and 1.33 goals against average in wins over the Colorado Avalanche, Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning. He also shut out Philadelphia on Thursday.
For his efforts, Sorokin earned the honor of being the NHL's First Star of the Week. This is the third time he's been named one of the league's three stars, with the most recent time coming in November of 2022.
The Russian net-minder did not play Sunday against Florida, with youngster Jakub Skarek getting the start instead.
Sorokin, 29, has had his ups and downs this season, as he has a .908 save percentage and 2.63 goals against average on the year. Like the Islanders themselves, though, he seems to be picking up steam at the right time. He's a clear-cut Vezina contender at his best, and his success is key to the Islanders as a whole.
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson and Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson were named the second and third stars of the week, respectively.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!