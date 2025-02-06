Multiple Key Maple Leafs Set for Return
The Toronto Maple Leafs have just a pair of games remaining before the league takes a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Luckily for the Maple Leafs, they’ll be heading into the break a little healthier than in recent weeks.
Ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Kraken, it was revealed that forward Mitch Marner and goalie Anthony Stolarz will be returning to the lineup.
Marner only missed one game with a lower-body injury, but Stolarz has been absent for nearly two months.
The last time Stolarz took the ice in game action was in mid-December against the Anaheim Ducks. After just one period against the Ducks, Stolarz left with a knee injury.
Up to that point of the season, Stolarz was seemingly stealing the starting role in Toronto. In 17 games played this season, he has a 9-5-2 record with a shutout, .927 save percentage, and 2.15 goals against average.
In Stolarz’s absence, Joseph Woll did a solid job of standing out as the go-to face between the pipes. In 29 games played, Woll has a 19-10-0 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.67 goals against average.
Marner may have only missed one game, but he’s been a crucial piece of the Maple Leafs lineup every game. With 16 goals and 54 assists for 70 points in 52 games, Marner is leading the team in scoring.
A quick recovery also bodes well for Team Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off as Marner is expected to be a key piece of their lineup. Among the players on Team Canada’s roster, Marner is the third-highest scorer behind only Nathan MacKinnon (80 points) and Connor McDavid (71 points).
