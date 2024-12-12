One Task Can Make Senators Season Successful
The 2024-25 season was always going to be an important one for the Ottawa Senators, then finding themselves in the middle of trade speculation regarding their captain Brady Tkachuk only turned up the heat. The Senators have done a good job of keeping the distractions to a minimum, but they still have work to do if they want to take the proper strides that were expected this year.
With a 13-13-2 record through 28 games, the Senators have to find a much more consistent rhythm to stay in the hunt. Keeping up in the playoff race is exactly what the Senators need in order to consider this season a success.
According to ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, if the Senators can play important games late in the season, then they should be happy with the outcome of 2024-25.
“To me, anything less than meaningful games in March would be a huge disappointment,” Weekes said on TSN. “Based on the talent on the roster. They have a lot of good pieces, they have pieces that are the apple of the eye of a lot of different teams around the league.”
While every team in the Eastern Conference is still very much in the playoff race at this early stage of the season, plenty of people have started to write the Senators off and pick apart their roster in trade speculation.
More than just Tkachuk, reports have shown Josh Norris might be on the block and other key members of the Senators’ core might not be safe in Ottawa. The Senators know it’s a huge season for them, and taking those strides towards success are going to be crucial for their future.
“If the Sens are not pushing and if they’re not playing meaningful games in March it’ll be a huge disappointment.”
Weekes isn’t saying the Senators need to make the playoffs this year, but they should still be in the hunt as the postseason approaches. They’re still a young team with plenty of steps to take, but the next one is to stay in the race as the intensity ramps up.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!