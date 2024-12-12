Rangers Avoid Disaster With Win Over Sabres
Heading into their contest with the Buffalo Sabres, the New York Rangers were riding a streak of 2-6-0 and quickly losing traction. The Rangers made it clear they were open for business, and veteran players were on the trade block.
With next to no response from the team on the ice, the Rangers traded away their captain Jacob Trouba. They defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins that night, but followed that up with losses on back-to-back nights to teams under .500.
After losing to the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks (who were riding a five-game losing streak at the time), the Rangers needed a win against the Sabres or face even more turmoil.
The Rangers walked away with a much-needed win, but it was a close contest. The Rangers won 3-2 with most of the scoring taking place in the final period.
While only 3-6-0 in their last nine games, there is still a ton of work to be done on Broadway, but they certainly couldn’t afford to drop a game to the 11-14-4 Sabres, who entered the night riding a seven-game winless streak.
The Rangers were the President’s Trophy winners last year as the NHL team with the best regular season record. The organization decided to raise a banner reading “Regular Season Champion” and that appeared to be a bad omen for the team.
Through 28 games, they are 15-12-1 and holding playoff positioning, but the vibes have been off all season. Trouba was on the trade block over the offseason and entered the year with that extra baggage. Veteran forward Chris Kreider followed Trouba on the trade block. Rumors have swirled that Kaapo Kakko, K’Andre Miller, and possibly Mike Zibanejad might be moved.
Accusations of tampering have been levied towards the Rangers as in the midst of the Trouba saga it was reported the Rangers may have been targeting Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.
The 2024-25 season just hasn’t been a fun time for the Rangers, and who knows what a second straight loss to one of the worst teams in the NHL would have done for the Blue Shirts.
